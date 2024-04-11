Brighouse Third Age (over 50's) Group: display and showcase forum
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A number of Groups showcased examples of their great work this year, namely - Art, Crafts and Textiles, Dressmaking, Flower Arranging, Needlework and Parchment Cards, these were admired by many Members of others Groups. Many thanks to the members of these groups for coming in to set up and take down these displays. Images can be found on our Website and Facebook page.
This was followed by the Drama, Tap Dancing and Singing Groups performing in the Main Hall in front of a large number of our Members who thoroughly enjoyed themselves. Thank you to all the help given to set up and tidy away all chairs etc.
We also run a number of other Classes/Activities which are unable to Showcase on the day, namely - Badminton, Bridge, French and Spanish Language, History, Indoor Kurling, Luncheon Club, Pilates, Table Tennis (two mornings) and Whist. Plus a Walking Group which meets monthly throughout the year.
Once again the Committee would like to thank all the group Leaders for giving up their own time to run these Activities, without them we would not be able to offer these options.
We cannot wait now for the 2024/2025 Season, our Registration Day for this is on Monday the 2nd September, between 10:00 and 12:00, in the Mashinter Hall at Waring Green, Old and new members are welcome.
Website - www.brighousetag.weebly.com