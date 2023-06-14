The family-friendly festival showcases some of the area’s best bands and solo performers over two stages all in aid of local good causes.

Tickets sold out back in March and organisers are all set for their biggest festival so far.

“We can’t thank people enough for backing the event as we’ve sold more tickets than ever before,” said James Ogden from Brodstock.

Brodstock takes place on Saturday

“The forecast looks great, our volunteers are ready to put on a show and our sights are set on raising over £30,000 for great causes.”

From ticket sales alone, the festival has pledged £5,000 each to Overgate Hospice, Andy’s Man Club, Calderdale MS Group and Old Brodleians rugby club.

Here is everything you need to know if you are going on Saturday.

What time are the bands playing?

The stage time for the main stage are:

Noon - Rastrick High's Deep Sea Lemon

1pm – Jump Jive & Wail

2pm – Age Against The Machine

3pm – The Landlubbers

4pm – G.A.T.E.D

5pm – Acoustic Skadom

6.30pm – Storm

7.45pm – Suzie and the Groove

9pm – Helter Skelter

For the Music for MS Stage:

1.15pm – Cavan Murphy

2pm – Late Assignment

2.45pm - Molly Gaskell Music

3.30pm - Space Bats

4.15pm - Ball & Chayne

5.15pm - The Corellians

6pm - Displaced

7pm - Wild Turkey

And after-party will be hosted by We Ain't Twins.

Where can I park?

There is plenty of free, off-road parking in the rugby club’s car parks. There is a voluntary £1 donation per car. People are asked not to park on residential streets in the area. Cars can be left in the car parks overnight.

What is there for children?

The festival’s kids zone has plenty of bouncy castles and all-day access is £5 per child.

The activity zone hosts free sessions and displays throughout the day including rugby tots, netball and martial arts.

For children aged give and under there is a forest school area run by Hipperholme Forest Nursery.

The ‘Brodstock village’ has several stalls including a dunk tank, climbing wall, face painting and crafts.

What can and can’t I bring?

The festival’s license only allows for alcohol bought on the site to be consumed so people can not bring alcoholic drinks in with them.

Glass bottles or glasses and barbecues are also not permitted.

The festival does allow people to bring small gazebos, picnic rugs and folding chairs.