Brodstock Music Festival: Here's how to buy tickets for the popular event in Hipperholme

By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Mar 2025, 11:30 BST
Tickets for popular Calderdale music festival Brodstock are set to go on sale this weekend in Hipperholme.

The annual music benefit gig is in its eleventh year and takes place on Saturday 14 June with tickets going on sale tomorrow (Saturday) at 10.30am from the Old Brodleians Rugby Club.

The family-friendly day out has a passionate following which now attracts almost 6000 people every summer and has so far raised over £200,000 for good causes like Overgate Hospice, Calderdale MS Group and Yorkshire Air Ambulance since it started in 2014.

Brodstock Music Festival at Old Brodleians Rugby Union Football Club in 2023.placeholder image
Brodstock Music Festival at Old Brodleians Rugby Union Football Club in 2023.

Organisers are hoping for their eighth consecutive sell-out and are advising people not to delay in purchasing their tickets in order to avoid any disappointment.

Last year’s tickets sold out in just a few hours.

For information about the event on Saturday, June 14 visit www.brodstock.co.uk.

Brodstock showcases some of the best local bands and performers over three festival stages.

Sixty-nine different bands have performed the Main Stage over the last 10 festivals.

This year’s Main Stage line-up was recently announced and includes another great mix of genres for all to enjoy. Crowd pleasers like Harsh Words, Bea Badilla, Bitter Sweet, Hullabaloo, and The Void will be getting the revellers dancing.

For those that missed out on Oasis concert tickets; Brodstocker will have the chance to enjoy the tribute band Standing on the Shoulder of Oasis.

In the main, Brodstock features covers bands but, with so many great local original artists approaching the event, festival organisers have created a new “originals slot” which will showcase the raising talents of Halifax’s Northbound & Down this year.

More bands will feature on the MuSic4MS Tent Stage and there's the return of the Vocation Brewery supported acoustic stage.

