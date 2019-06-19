Brodstock Music Festival was a hit with festival-goers and Piece Hall Chief Executive

Rain didn’t dampen spirits during the sixth Brodstock Music Festival in Hipperholme as organisers had a huge surprise for their loyal supporters at the event.

For the past 10 months event organisers had been planning an ambitious site relocation to help deliver a bigger festival with new features but all the details had been kept under wraps until revellers arrived on the day.

Read: Amazing pictures show another great year for sold out Brodstock Music Festival



In what had been the biggest changes since the festival began in 2014 people entered the gates to find a completely empty rugby pitch, where the event had previously been held, before being swiftly directed to an alternative enlarged arena on the fields at the back of the Old Brodleians' Woodhead Park where an impressive stage and sound system awaited.

Following the event, festival-goers took to social media to share their opinions on the changes. Alison Taylor posted on Facebook: “The relocation of the event to another part of the club was the best decision. The whole event was fabulously planned. Well done Team Brodstock!”

Dawn Coughlan also posted: "Absolutely fantastic family festival, something for everyone and so very well organised. Thank you to all involved for making it a huge success."

Despite torrential down pours in the week running up to, and during the festival, it appeared that none of the ticket holders had been put off as many of the 6000 revellers arrived in wellies and water-proofs whilst clutching gazebos or umbrellas.

Local performers played from midday until the late evening as the crowds danced in the rain and the occasional breaking sun.

Read: Where was Ackley Bridge season 3 filmed? Calderdale locations we can expect to see this series

Organisers have confirmed that the £25,000 fundraising target has been surpassed meaning the six festivals have now raised over £100,000 for Overgate Hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Chief Executive of The Piece Hall in Halifax, Nicky Chance-Thompson, is a big advocate of the festival and after attending the event, has highlighted how Brodstock has become part of Halifax’s rich music scene.

She said: “When we [at the Piece Hall] were putting together our bustling events programme for Summer we were in conversations with our partners and asked them to avoid the Brodstock weekend.

“I attended Brodstock last year as Mayoress and loved it.

“This year was phenomenal!

“We don’t want to compete with another fantastic musical occasion that attracts over 6000 people elsewhere in the borough. We need to work together to make Calderdale rock.”

Read: 17 baa-rilliant pictures from this year's Todmorden Agricultural Show