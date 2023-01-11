BTS tickets go on sale at Halifax Vue - BTS: Yet To Come set to screen in cinemas next month

Recorded last October in front of a sold-out crowd in Busan, South Korea, BTS: Yet To Come In Cinemas will be screening from Wednesday 1 February, 2023.

Fans will relish the opportunity to watch the band perform career-spanning hit songs, including Dynamite, Butter, and IDOL, plus their first concert performance of Run BTS from their latest album Proof.

The special cinematic cut, re-edited and remixed for the big screen, features new close-up angles and a whole new view of the entire concert.

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan - or ‘Beyond the Scene’ - is a Grammy-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013.

BTS: Yet To Come In Cinemas will give fans the chance to see RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook perform their sell-out show from the comfort of their local Vue screen.

Robert Lea, Head of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said: “We can’t wait to welcome BTS fans across the country as they take part in what could very well be the K-Pop event of the year.

“Seeing the K-Pop kings perform on the big screen is the next best thing to seeing them live and an opportunity that no member of the BTS Army should miss.”

