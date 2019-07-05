Bumper weekend of summer events - what's on in Calderdale

This weekend is a bumper one for Calderdale events with gala, carnivals and fun days taking place up and down the borough.

Clifton Scarecrow Festival

The annual Clifton Scarecrow Festival is taking place this weekend and this year’s theme is ‘Yorkshire’.

The event is over four days until Sunday, July 7.

As well as being able to see some amazing scarecrows there will also be a number of events throughout the weekend including a bake off, food festival, summer proms concert and more.

For details visit www.cliftonvillagecommunity.org.uk.

Heptonstall Festival

The Heptonstall Festival and Fell Race will take place this Saturday, July 6.

The fell race will start in Weaver’s Square at 10.30am and there will be live music at Weavers Square from midday.

There’s 15 bands at two venues - the main stage will be in Weavers Square and the acoustic stage is in the church.

Elland Carnival

The 93rd annual Elland Carnival takes place on Saturday, July 6 in Elland town centre.

The day will start at 10am with the opening of the fair and the stalls. A procession will set off from Elland C of E School at 11.30am and displays will start at 12.30pm.

For more information on the event read our story here.

Shelf Gala

The 60th annual Shelf Gala takes place on Saturday, July 6.

The procession this year starts from Bethel Chapel at 12.15pm, one way through the village to Bridle Stile and into the arena for around 1pm.

There will be some great entertainment on the stage as well as other fantastic performances in the arena.

Outside the arena there will be Brian Llewellyn’s Punch & Judy along with all the fun of the fair, stalls, tea tent, food outlets, beer tent, five-a-side football competition and a miniature railway and army display.

Crow Wood Park Fun Day

The annual Crow Wood Park Fun Day will take place on Sunday, July 7 and is set to be bigger and better than ever before.

The event will run from 11am to 4pm at Crow Wood Park, Sowerby Bridge and will feature plenty of activities including a bouncy castle, face painting, games and more.

K9 Party in the Park

The event, organised by the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch, takes place at Manor Heath Park on Sunday, July 7, from 12pm to 5pm and promises to be wags of fun.

There will be a fun dog show with 25 categories as well as a new Kids Corner and a wide variety of games, stalls and rides.

For more information on the event read our story here.

Lightcliffe Gala

There is added excitement at this year's gala, which takes place at Lightcliffe Cricket Club,as Peppa Pig returns to provide fun for all the family on Sunday, July 7.

The traditional family fun starts at 2pm and once again the cricket field will be feature the usual fun stalls, games, fab raffle, as well as some new additions including a bucking bronco and miniature steam railway.

For more information on the event read our story here.

Brighouse & District Lions Brass Festival​

The annual Brighouse & District Lions Brass Festival — now in its 20th year, is taking place on Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7.

Saturday will feature a Gala Concert with Elland Silver Youth Band led by conductor Samantha Harrison at St Martin's Church at 7.15pm.

On the Sunday will see no less than 24 bands take part in the popular March & Hymn Tune Contest which starts in the Town Hall Square at 12.30pm.

Tickets for the evening concert are available from Kirklees Music on 01484 722855.

Halifax by the Sea

With theme park rides and a giant fun fair, Halifax by the sea is returning to Savile Park from Friday, July 5.

There will also be the chance to meet a whole host of characters as well as enjoy the fun fair.