Calder Valley Brick Show is set to return to Mytholmroyd this June

On Sunday, June 19, the Mytholmroyd Community and Leisure Centre will host the fourth Calder Valley Brick Show which will provide the biggest showcase of LEGO brick-built displays in West Yorkshire this year.

The event is organised by Bricktopia, that has brought brick shows to Mytholmroyd and Halifax over the years.

"We're really proud to be able to bring together some amazing models created by talented individuals from across the UK" says organiser, Mark Pullen, "and the level of quality gets better every year."

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LEGO models - known as MOCs (My Own Creations) - covering a wide range of themes including Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Ninjago - will be available to view alongside an amazing working fairground and some special surprises to delight the whole family.

In addition to the displays, the show also offers access to a number of LEGO brick traders with everything from individual minifigures, hard to find sets, and some of the latest releases all under one roof.

"We're also keen to provide children a chance to display their own models at a public show" says Debbie Pullen, organiser, "and we are again looking for Junior Exhibitors to sign up to build at home and put on display whilst they enjoy the event with their family."

"Bringing smiles to faces is our goal, "says Debbie, " and that's why we've also decided to make a donation to the Forget Me Not Hospice in Huddersfield from the proceeds of the popular raffle of LEGO sets donated by our traders".

Bricktopia already have plans for a Huddersfield based show in September and they continue to provide LEGO brick fun with birthday parties and school based sessions across the county.