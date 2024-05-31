Calder Valley Musicians gig to support Medical Aid for Palestinians

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Musicians from the Calder Valley will help raise more funds for Medical Aid for Palestine with a gig at St Mary’s Church, Todmorden on Friday 7 June

Des Horsfall’s Kuschty Rye, Sentimentalists, The khan Sisters and Husnain Hanif provide quite a variety of sounds and bring various communities and cultures together in a show of solidarity with the suffering in Palestine.

The event, organised by Dave Boardman came in response to Des Horsfall’s desire to get involved. “I had retired and was happy about not organising any more gigs or events,” Dave said, ”But when Des asked for help, I couldn’t say no, this issue is too important.”

Des HOrsfall

Des Horsfall’s Kuschty Rye is inspired by the Americana of Ronnie Lane, who was bassist with The Faces. Des has been playing country and Americana for many years and had a single release with Pete Townshend of the Who, another friends of Ronnie’s.

Sentimentalists involves people well know in the local music scene. They play songs mostly written by Pip Fowler aka Miss Airedale and feature renowned music teacher Daniel Bath on keyboards.

Husnain Hanif is a Nasheed singer – a Sufi Muslim tradition – and the Khan Sisters are young singers who are taught by Daniel Bath as part of his work with the Amber Trust, which provide music support for blind and partially sighted people.

There will be refreshments but is an alcohol-free event. “It starts at 7 and will be done by 10, so there’s time for anyone who wants a drink to get one afterwards,” added Dave Boardman.