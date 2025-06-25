Calder Valley Radio to host party to celebrate fifth birthday
The event will take place in the car park at Mytholmroyd Community and Leisure Centre from noon on the day, and will feature live performances by 90s music star Lolly, who had top ten hits with Viva La Radio, Mickey and Big Boys Don’t Cry.
Gary Barlow impersonator Mark, a magic show from Paul Kazam, the Three Valleys Gospel Choir and Laine Shaw Academy will also appear.
There’ll also be live music from Calder Valley Radio presenters, and food and drink will be available.
Staffed by around 15 local volunteers, Calder Valley Radio broadcasts a wide range of shows and entertainment each week to suit a broad range of tastes and ages.
The station is always looking for new volunteers to join the team. Email [email protected] for more details.
