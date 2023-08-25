Calderdale-based dance theatre company is looking for young people for new show

Northern Rascals is looking for a group of local young people to get involved and work towards a short performance before the show's premiere at Square Chapel on October 5.

This is a free opportunity for young people from Calderdale aged 14 to 30 to be part of a brand-new dance theatre project that looks at the modern young adult experience.

Northern Rascals. Picture: Elly Welford Photography

Set in a small English Everytown; a self-proclaimed ‘rain-soaked paradise’ in God’s Own Country, the work considers how our mental health is affected when we come of age in a turbulent world.

Those who take part will participate in five sessions, running every Wednesday from September 6 to October 4, with a small core team of young people. Led by Northern Rascals and creative collaborators, this will result in a performance at Square Chapel Arts Centre, in Halifax on October 5.

For more information visit www.northernrascals.com/wearesunnyside. The deadline to register interest is August 30.

Co-Artistic Director and writer Anna Holmes said: “SUNNY | SIDE is a response to my personal, and the collective experiences of local young people who have grown up in the Calder Valley and in similar areas across the North.

"Over a period of four years, we’ve worked with over 750 young people to question what home means and how our fostering environment impacts the path that we can take and the future that seems available to us.

"What became apparent across our research is that our young people are anxious, trapped and overwhelmed by an ever changing world where our future seems difficult to place.