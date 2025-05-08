Calderdale celebrates 80th anniversary of VE Day: Pictures from The Piece Hall's 1940s-inspired weekend

The day, known as VE Day, marked the official surrender of all German military operations at the end of the Second World War.

The Piece Hall in Halifax marked the anniversary over the weekend with a 1940s-inspired weekend.

It was a fun-filled schedule of singing, dancing, live music, military memorabilia and themed food and drink.

Here are a few pictures from the event.

1 . VE Day Kathryn and Michael Sparkes, from Halifax, with their 1940's Bedford MW Truck at this weekends event.

2 . VE Day Ann and William Tideswell of Littleborough, members of the North East Reenactors & Collectors group dressed as 1940s USA soldiers.

3 . VE Day 1940s singer for the day Kelly Ann, entertaining the crowds at the special event.

4 . VE Day Will Kerrs, Ed Hallett, and Luke Daley, WWII Living Historians taking part at the Piece Hall event.