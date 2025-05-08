Calderdale celebrates 80th anniversary of VE Day: Pictures from The Piece Hall's 1940s-inspired weekend

The day, known as VE Day, marked the official surrender of all German military operations at the end of the Second World War.
The Piece Hall in Halifax marked the anniversary over the weekend with a 1940s-inspired weekend.
It was a fun-filled schedule of singing, dancing, live music, military memorabilia and themed food and drink.
Here are a few pictures from the event.
Where should Aldi build a new store in Calderdale? Supermarket seeks public input to identify new store locations
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.