Calderdale celebrates 80th anniversary of VE Day: Pictures from The Piece Hall's 1940s-inspired weekend

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th May 2025, 11:30 BST
Today marks 80 years since Victory in Europe Day on May 8, 1945.

The day, known as VE Day, marked the official surrender of all German military operations at the end of the Second World War.

The Piece Hall in Halifax marked the anniversary over the weekend with a 1940s-inspired weekend.

It was a fun-filled schedule of singing, dancing, live music, military memorabilia and themed food and drink.

Here are a few pictures from the event.

Kathryn and Michael Sparkes, from Halifax, with their 1940's Bedford MW Truck at this weekends event.

Kathryn and Michael Sparkes, from Halifax, with their 1940's Bedford MW Truck at this weekends event. Photo: James Hardisty

Ann and William Tideswell of Littleborough, members of the North East Reenactors & Collectors group dressed as 1940s USA soldiers.

Ann and William Tideswell of Littleborough, members of the North East Reenactors & Collectors group dressed as 1940s USA soldiers. Photo: James Hardisty

1940s singer for the day Kelly Ann, entertaining the crowds at the special event.

1940s singer for the day Kelly Ann, entertaining the crowds at the special event. Photo: James Hardisty

Will Kerrs, Ed Hallett, and Luke Daley, WWII Living Historians taking part at the Piece Hall event.

Will Kerrs, Ed Hallett, and Luke Daley, WWII Living Historians taking part at the Piece Hall event. Photo: James Hardisty

