Calderdale churches welcome visitors for the inaugural Yorkshire Churches Day

Yorkshire Churches Day is an occasion where everyone is encouraged to visit their local place of worship even if they have never stepped foot inside a church before.

Christ Church in Sowerby Bridge will be welcoming visitors with an exhibition and talk about the 200 year role of the church building. See how pioneers William Greenup & James Walton revolutionized the process of cloth manufacture from “Fleece to Piece” on one site. Discover who really sold the first chewy toffee, & learn why steam engines built here powered the British Empire.

Clifton Methodist Chapel near Brighouse was built by local miners in 1874. Visitors can view an exhibition charting the history of the growth of Methodism and the connection with the Luddites in the ancient village of Clifton. The chapel will be welcoming visitors between 10am – 4pm. St Martin’s and St John the Evangelist in Clifton will also be open and welcoming visitors to explore the interiors.

Christ Church in Sowerby Bridge

