The festivities start at noon at Mytholmroyd Community Centre and run into the evening when the town’s Christmas lights will be switched on.

There will be live ice sculpture carving, the chance to write a letter to Father Christmas, and visit Santa in his grotto.

All sorts of gift ideas and goodies will be on offer at the festive market and there is a feast on entertainment planned.

A family enjoying the ice sculptures at last year's event

The market opens at noon and Santa’s grotto will be open until 4.30pm.

Fat Cat Brass will perform at 1.15pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

Hebden Bridge band will play at 2pm and 3pm.

There will be a Drum Machine workshop at 4pm followed by the group performing at 5.15pm.

Travelling Light Circus will perform at 4.30pm and 5.45pm.

S’MAJIC will perform at 4.50pm and Mytholmroyd Schools Choir will sing at 5pm.

The big lights switch-on takes place at 6pm.

More festive fun takes place on Thursday when Light up the Valley arrives in Hebden Bridge.

