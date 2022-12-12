The Christmas spirit was in full flow in Halifax town centre on Saturday with a feast of festive events for people to enjoy.

Halifax Borough Market organised a Christmas fair on Southgate for shoppers to pick up some Christmas gifts.

Traders there were selling all sorts of goodies, from delicious bakes, to beautiful gifts and gorgeous wax melts.

Among the stallholders were Temujin, Yoyo Laos Sauce and Rose’s Brownies and Bakes.

Inside the market, regular traders were joined by vinyl galore for the Real Deal Record Fair, holding their last event in Halifax of the year.

And in Halifax Town Hall, there were more stalls to browse at the Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher’s Christmas Fair.

There was also delicious food, musical entertainment, a tombola and the chance to visit Santa in his grotto.

Proceeds from the fair will go to the Mayor’s charities – Andy’s Man Club and Elland Silver Band.

Phots by Bruce Fitzgerald.

