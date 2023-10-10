Calderdale has some of best access to footpaths in the country, new figures reveal

Calderdale is among areas with the most access to public rights of way in England and Wales, analysis shows.

The Ramblers – a charity for walkers – has carried out extensive analysis of how footpaths have changed over the past century.

Research from the Ramblers and the New Economics Foundation think tank shows the average postcode in Calderdale has 6,200 metres of footpath within a 10-minute walk – one of the highest figures in England and Wales.

The average English postcode has around 2,700 metres of public rights of way within a ten-minute walk.

Public rights of way are paths that anyone has a legal right to use. While these are predominantly used by walkers, they can include bridleways also used by cyclists and horse riders.

In addition, by comparing historical and contemporary maps, the charity has estimated 71 miles of protected footpath has been lost in the former Calderdale area since the turn of the 20th century.

However, the charity has warned people across the country are missing out on the benefits of walking in nature.

Jack Cornish, head of paths at the Ramblers, said readily available walking routes can have a "massive impact" on health outcomes.

However, he warned these currently benefit "the old, the healthy, the wealthy and the white", while those in more deprived areas have far less access to nature.

In total, nearly 50,000 miles of public right of way have been lost over the past century.

Separate figures from the Department for Transport show 55 per cent of Calderdale residents walked for leisure at least once a week last year – slightly lower than the England average of 56 per cent.

A spokesperson for the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: "We are committed to increasing access to nature and our Environmental Improvement Plan sets out our ambition for every household to be within a 15-minute walk of a green or blue space."