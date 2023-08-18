Calderdale Pride: Together Housing is set to sponsor this year's event at The Piece Hall in Halifax

The annual Pride event for 2023 is set to be bigger and better than last year.

After an impressive turnout of over 22,000 attendees, organisers are looking to make sure this year’s events wows the crowds even more.

Calderdale Pride offers an opportunity for all to take part in celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community.

Last year's Calderdale Pride

The Pride Team, made up of volunteers, promises to rock the socks off crowds this year with a brand-new line up of impressive acts and events.

The line up includes performances from singer, Heather Small, singer and songwriter, Angie Brown, Eurovision legend Nicki French, The Queens of Halifax, Ellie Etoile’s Burlesque and many more talented acts.

To show their support, Together Housing, who owns and manages thousands of properties in Calderdale, is sponsoring Calderdale Pride for the second time in a row.

Colleagues from Together Housing, and its charity arm, Newground Together will volunteer their time to set up stalls and take part in the exciting event.

All events and acts will be based at The Piece Hall in Halifax with a variety of stalls including food and drink stalls.

Emma Tomkinson, Assistant Director of People Services for Together Housing said: “We’re so proud to be a key sponsor for Calderdale Pride for the second year in a row.

"This is a brilliant community event with an outstanding track record for providing a fun day with great importance. We cannot wait to get involved to give out freebies on the day and celebrate with members of the Calderdale community.”

Helen Whitworth, member of the Calderdale Pride committee said: “We are thrilled to be supported by Together Housing to help keep Calderdale Pride a free event for all to attend.