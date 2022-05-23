Calderdale shop offers chance to win Sarah Lancashire's Happy Valley collar number and help people of Ukraine

The Yorkshire Soap Company, which has shops in Halifax and Hebden Bridge, has been given the hat and collar numbers worn by Sarah Lancashire while playing Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the incredibly popular Sally Wainwright drama.

The store, which started out in Hebden Bridge, has decided to donate the money-can-not-buy items to Halifax Ukrainian Club as a prize in the charity auction at their upcoming fundraising ball.

The Yorkshire Soap Company posted on social media: "Following a few months working on a special project with Sarah Lancashire and the producer Jessica Taylor from Happy Valley, they have very generously given us the hat and collar numbers worn by Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the show!

Sarah Lancashire plays Sergeant Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley

"They are being gifted to the Halifax Ukraine society for a charity auction."

Halifax Ukrainian Club is organising a ball at The Arches at Dean Clough on Saturday, June 18.

Starting with a reception at 7pm, the event will include the charity auction as well as a dinner, entertainment and dancing.

Tickets are £75 per person or £750 for a table of 10. Corporate sponsor tables are available for £2,000.