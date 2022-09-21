Calderdale village will be bursting with scarecrows at Walsden Festival this weekend

The Walsden Scarecrow Festival is set to take place on September 24 and 25.

This year’s theme is Music and Dance so prepare to see some amazing scarecrows all over the village.

The grand opening of the event will be held at Walsden Cricket Club and be opened by Lord Lieutenant followed by entertainment which include Nicola Mills, Opera singer and the Vocals High Choir plus other performers.

Walsden Scarecrow Festival back in 2019.

As well as the scarecrow festival, there will also be a craft fair at Walsden Cricket Club on both days from 11am to 5pm where there will be a variety of stalls.

On September 23 there will be a free family social night at Walsden Cricket and Bowling Club.

People are invited to join in the fun from 6.30pm for a night of fun, games and karaoke.