Calderdale vocal group Cantorelli to perform concert at Hebden Bridge church

Calderdale vocal group Cantorelli is set to perform at the St James the Great Parish Church in Hebden Bridge on November 3.

For the concert the group has chosen to put a late 16th century Mass from England with an early 17th century Mass from Italy together with English and Italian madrigals.

Cantorelli is a small vocal octet founded over 30 years ago with classical repertoire which includes mainly European choral music from the 15th century to the present day.

Cantorelli, Calderdale based vocal ensemble

Based in Calderdale, Cantorelli performs in the area several times during the year often in concerts in aid of local charities.

The programme for the concert includes Claudio Monteverdi's Mass for four voices as well as some old favourites including Il bianco e dolci cigno by Jacques Arcadelt,

The concert on Friday, November 3 at 7.30pm is being given in support of Calder Community Kindness.

The charity provides support for those in need in the Upper Calder Valley.

Admission is free.