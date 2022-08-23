Calling all Disney fans: Encanto sing-along at Rex Cinema in Elland to raise money for Overgate Hospice
Disney fans should warm up their singing voices as a sing-along of Encanto is coming to Elland.
Volunteer fundraiser Sally Moore, is hosting a charity showing of the Disney hit and sing-along favourite – Encanto in aid of Overgate Hospice.
The singalong show is being held on Sunday, September 4 at 10am at the Rex Cinema in Elland, doors open 9.15am.
Encanto follows the story of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift. Every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.
Everyone is encouraged to dress up and sing-along to the film’s songs.
Tickets are £6 each with all proceeds are going to Overgate Hospice. To purchase tickets contact Sally via email at [email protected] or mobile 07733 002329.