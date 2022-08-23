News you can trust since 1853
Calling all Disney fans: Encanto sing-along at Rex Cinema in Elland to raise money for Overgate Hospice

Disney fans should warm up their singing voices as a sing-along of Encanto is coming to Elland.

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 6:00 pm

Volunteer fundraiser Sally Moore, is hosting a charity showing of the Disney hit and sing-along favourite – Encanto in aid of Overgate Hospice.

The singalong show is being held on Sunday, September 4 at 10am at the Rex Cinema in Elland, doors open 9.15am.

Encanto follows the story of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift. Every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.

Colombia premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images for Disney)

    Everyone is encouraged to dress up and sing-along to the film’s songs.

    Tickets are £6 each with all proceeds are going to Overgate Hospice. To purchase tickets contact Sally via email at [email protected] or mobile 07733 002329.

    Rex Cinema in Elland
