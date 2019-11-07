Calling all gin fans to new Halifax event in aid of RSPCA

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch is teaming up with local business 'In The Present', to host its very first Gin Tasting Evening in Halifax.

The Gin Tasting Evening hopes to raise precious funds for the local Animal Centre in the run up to Christmas.

This adult only event, will take place on Black Friday on Friday, November 29 between 7pm and 11pm at Whiteley’s Academy in Halifax, next to Broad Street Plaza).

This event will include four full glasses of special gins and tonics, a talk about each gin, live performances, a quiz to test your knowledge and games.

Tickets are just £20 and can be purchased by emailing – fundraising@rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk or call/text 07908 478 965 to book over the phone.

All funds raised will go directly to help care for all the animals in need who arrive at the Halifax-based Animal Centre.

To find out more about this Gin Tasting Evening, visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk or search ‘Gin Tasting Evening’ in Facebook events.

