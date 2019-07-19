Calling all gin lovers as festival returns to Halifax

After a sold-out success last year, The Gin Society is returning to Halifax and hopes the event will be bigger and better than ever before.

The festival invites gin lovers to sample over 120 varieties of the popular spirit when it comes to the Viaduct Theatre at Dean Clough Mills in October.

Read: Proms 2019: Calderdale students bring plenty of glitz and glamour to their celebrations

New for 2019, tickets include one free G&T plus a Copa glass to keep as a souvenir, a booklet of tasting notes, free tasters from distillers and masterclasses.

There will be three exclusive gin bars hosting the best of world, British and fruit gins, plus a cocktail bar with expert mixologists and non-gin based drinks including a selection of premium Rums, Prosecco and a few specialist beers.

During the one-day event, local and national distillers will be on hand to showcase their expertise and knowledge in a series of master classes and tasting sessions.

There will be two four hour sessions available to book on to on October 5, the first from 12.30pm to 5pm and the second from 6pm to 10.30pm.

Throughout each of the 4-hour sessions, there will be live music, and street food and snacks will be available to purchase.

Tickets for each session are now on sale for £12.50 at theginsociety-halifax2019.eventbrite.co.uk

The festival operates a voucher system – vouchers are available in multiples of £5 from the voucher station. All gins are £5 including mixer and garnish. Cocktails are £10.

Read: These issues have had Halifax Courier readers talking this week