Calling all Lego fans as Calder Valley Brick Show returns

Calling all Lego fans as a date has been announced for the next Calder Valley Brick Show.

The annual show is set to take place on January 26, 2020 at Mytholmroyd Community Centre between 11am and 5pm.

The perfect day for any Lego fan includes brick displays, trade stalls and interactive hubs.

This is the event's third year and organisers are hoping it's going to be bigger and better than ever.

The show is organised by husband and wife team Mark and Debbie Pullen, of Bricks 4 Kidz and Bricktopia Events based in Brighouse.

Last year also saw the first Halifax Family Brick Show being held at the Threeways Sports Centre on Nursery Lane in Ovenden.

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.brickshowtickets.co.uk.

