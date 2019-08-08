Calling all puzzle fans as Brighouse Jigsaw Festival returns on Bank Holiday Weekend

With over 1,300 puzzles comprising of over a million pieces over the years, the Brighouse Jigsaw Festival is an event that puzzle lovers should not miss.

The annual event, which takes place at St Martin’s Church, Brighouse over bank holiday weekend, raises funds for many local charities.

During the festival a display of around 200 made-up jigsaws and 300 boxed jigsaws of various makes, types and sizes will fill the church and as soon as an assembled puzzle is sold another will replace it.

There will be puzzles for all tastes - children’s puzzles, traditional country scenes, 3D, double-sided, murder mystery, crossword, impossipuzzles, wasgij and mirror image.

Previous Festivals has been acclaimed throughout Yorkshire and this year sponsorship has been offered by Gibsons Games, the UK’s largest independent puzzle manufacturer and Jumbo.eu, the manufacturer of the mind bending wasgij puzzles.

Entry will be £2, which includes a £1 discount voucher towards the purchase of a puzzle at the Festival. If you retain your Programme you can return as many times as you wish without paying again.

Visitors can also enjoy the selection of delicious food to be served by the St Martin’s Hospitality Team at the Missing Piece Café, including morning coffee with bacon butties, lunches, fabulous Yorkshire Breakfasts and Cream Teas.

There will also be Crafts, a Tombola, a Raffle and a Golden Jigsaw Competition paying cash prizes.

The Jigsaw Festival will be from Friday, August 23 to Monday, August 26 from 10am till 5pm, except on Sunday it will open at noon. Previous Festivals have raised over £66,000 for good causes.

For details visit www.charity.jigsaw.festival.brighouse.org.uk.

