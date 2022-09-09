Calling all yarn crafters: New social evening for people with shared interests to have first event in Hebden Bridge

Paul Barrett said: “My partner and I moved to the area in February and, even though we're still busy settling in to our new home, we've been getting to know the area a bit more, but not really getting to know the people. We have different interests but, as a knitter, I thought the best way (for me) to do this was to join some form of knitting group.”

After not being able to find a local group that would fit around their availability, Paul set about creating one.

“In our 'familiarisation exercises' (code for 'checking out the local independent bars') we've settled on 'Drink?' as our local and approached them about using the venue for a social yarn and wool fanatics gathering; they said yes and that's how the whole thing came about,” Paul added.

Hebden Bridge

"I went with calling it a collective (and intentionally not using the word 'knitting') as there are lots of people who work with yarn/wool who don't knit - they weave, spin, crochet, knot, knit... and I don't want anyone to feel that they wouldn't be welcome.”

With no firm plan in place for what the collective will become, Paul is hoping it can be a group where people with shared interests can come together.

“At the moment, there is no huge plan for Unravelled as I'd like it to be, not only a social thing, but also something that belongs to the collective - not arranged by one person but by everyone. There is so much that a local collective can do and can be a part of; with so many different ideas, talents and people involved.

“There are also lots of local shops and companies (because, in Yorkshire, of course there are) that produce or work with wool/yarn that, in the future, could be approached to run workshops or be involved in bigger projects - companies like West Yorkshire Spinners and Rowan."

Paul Barrett

The first event of Hebden Bridge Unravelled is set to take place on September 15 at Drink? on Market Street in Hebden Bridge.