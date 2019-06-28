Camel racing and a wall of death at Todmorden Game and Country Fair 2019

Todmorden Game and Country Fair is sure to entertain the whole family when it returns to Centre Vale Park on Saturday, June 29.

As well as more unusual events including camel racing, terrier racing and the Wall of Death show, there will also be traditional dog shows, bird of prey displays and lots more.

There will also be a number of trade stalls featuring food, crafts and drinks when the show opens at 7am.

There will also be an after show event from 7.30pm with live music from soul and Motown band, Technique.

For more information on the event, visit www.todmordengameandcountryfair.co.uk.