Can you solve the Halifax whodunnit and help raise funds for the RSPCA?

The tour is a murder mystery trail taking in clues from around Halifax Town Centre that will finally reveal the answer to ‘whodunnit’.

The walk is accessible to all and can be done at your own pace. It may even introduce you to sights of Halifax you’ve not seen before!

Whodunnit packs are just £5 and available from the RSPCA Animal Centre on Wade Street, Halifax, the RSPCA Charity Shop in Brighouse or you can request a pack online via the website www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk/who-dunnit-2022

Can you solve the whodunnit?

Fay Gibbons, Digital Fundraiser, says “This is a unique event for us and what’s great is that you can take part whenever you like!

It makes a great summer holiday activity for the kids and who knows what interesting surprises you might discover along the way! We hope that our local community will get involved by picking up a pack - it’s a wonderful way to have some fun whilst helping us raise vital funds for our Centre and the animals in our care”

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch are a self-funding branch of the National RSPCA, responsible for raising money locally to support our animal welfare work. Our main aim is to rehabilitate unwanted, abandoned and abused animals and find them loving, permanent homes. The local rehoming centre relies on public donations and the generosity of its local community to keep the doors of their animal centre open.