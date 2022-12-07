The Grayston Unity, at Wesley Court, has been given just over £4,500 to buy new sound equipment by the Music Venue Trust (MVT)

Owner Michael Ainsworth said he hopes the investment will mean the bar can host more fresh talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We applied and were successful in being awarded money to buy our own backline, which will save us money having to hire equipment in, it will make our gigs run more smoothly and make us more self sufficient,” he said.

The Grayston Unity in Halifax.

Most Popular

"Finally it will make us more attractive to touring bands to play for us, especially bands from out of the UK.

“Like many other grassroots music venues, we are facing very challenging times due to the impact of the cost of living crisis and the ongoing changes we've experienced since Covid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To find the money would have been both difficult and not prudent given the above circumstances.

"The funding means a lot to us, it really does. Despite everything, and with the help of MVT and others, we are growing – albeit slowly – as a venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This grant will help us with the growth and enhance our reputation as a venue that strives to do its best for artists and audiences alike.”

For more information about upcoming gigs at The Grayston Unity, as well as upcoming jazz and hip hop nights, visit https://thegraystonunity.co.uk/whats-on/