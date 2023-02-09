Catch the very best of big screen entertainment this award season at Halifax Vue

With technical marvels, jaw-dropping special effects and heart-wrenching performances, there’s plenty to enjoy as Vue celebrates the best in film from the past 12 months.

Among those returning includes the multiverse masterpiece Everything, Everywhere All At Once, after it received serious awards attention with 11 Academy Award nominations and 10 BAFTA nominations. This hilarious sci-fi adventure follows an exhausted Chinese immigrant in America (played by best-actress nominee Michelle Yeoh) whose life is turned upside as she begins to explore other universes which connect with the parallel lives she could have had.

This February also sees the return of The Banshees on Inisherin, after captivating audiences with incredible performances from Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, leading to nine Academy Award nominations and 10 BAFTA nominations. Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland in the 1920s, the film follows lifelong friends Padraic and Colm, who find themselves at an impasse after Colm puts an abrupt end to their friendship.

Broad Street Plaza and Vue cinema complex in Halifax town centre.

Other nominees returning to the big screen include the musical biopic Elvis, a story rock and roll legend nominated for eight Academy Awards, the historical epic The Woman King starring Viola Davis, who is nominated for Best Actress and holiday drama Aftersun, which has been hugely praised for having phenomenal performances including Irish actor Paul Mescal.

Robert Lea, Head of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said: “As well as some fantastic new releases, such as Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, we’re hugely excited to bring the very best of the big screen from the past 12 months.

“Whether it’s a heartfelt drama or an explosive edge of your seat epic, we’re hoping to allow everyone to catch up on the finest features this awards season.”

Back On The Big Screen showings for the award season return on the February 15.