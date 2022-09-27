CBBC stars Danny and Mick bring mystery and mayhem to Halifax with A Fright in the Museum
Legendary performers, Clive Webb, Danny Adams and Mick Potts (aka Cirque Du Hilarious) will be at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Sunday 16 October at 2pm, with their new touring production A Fright in the Museum (and the Curse of the Ancient Custard Pie).
Danny and Mick, and their dad Clive have decided they don’t make enough money from their circus, so they get themselves part time jobs as night watchmen in the museum to make ends meet. However, things do not go according to plan when they disturb the ‘Ancient Custard Pie’ and release the ‘Phantom of Slapstick’. They soon realize they are not alone when the museum comes to life at the stroke of midnight and chaos breaks out!
This year’s show is packed full of hilarious comedy routines, magic, mayhem, slapstick and specialty acts.
CBBC stars Danny and Mick get into all sorts of cringe-tastic disasters while working together and were recently nominated for the TV Comedy Awards “Best New Sitcom”.