CBBC stars Danny and Mick bring mystery and mayhem to Halifax with A Fright in the Museum

Danny and Mick, and their dad Clive have decided they don’t make enough money from their circus, so they get themselves part time jobs as night watchmen in the museum to make ends meet. However, things do not go according to plan when they disturb the ‘Ancient Custard Pie’ and release the ‘Phantom of Slapstick’. They soon realize they are not alone when the museum comes to life at the stroke of midnight and chaos breaks out!