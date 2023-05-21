News you can trust since 1853
Cbeebies favourites Twirlywoos set to arrive on stage in Halifax next week

The world of Twirlywoos, as seen on CBeebies, will be brought to life on stage in Halifax next week.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st May 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

Toodloo, Great BigHoo, Chickedy, Chick and Peekaboo will set sail for Square Chapel on May 24 and 25 for a theatrical adventure.

Featuring all the favourite characters from the hit TV show, expect mischief, music and plenty of surprises as the Twirlywoos embark on a new adventure onboard their Big Red Boat.

Twirlywoos was first broadcast on CBeebies in 2015, and in 2017 celebrated its 100th episode. It is co-created by Anne Wood, who has devised shows including Teletubbies, and Steve Roberts, who with Anne co-created the Bafta-winning CBeebies series Dipdap.

A previous cast of Twirlywoos. Photo: Mark SeniorA previous cast of Twirlywoos. Photo: Mark Senior
    The cast features actor-puppeteers Ceri Ashcroft, Katriona Brown, Ben Murrell, Jonathan Norman and Chris Wills.

    Twirlywoos Live! is recommended for ages one and above, with babies in arms welcome. The running time is 55 minutes with no interval.

