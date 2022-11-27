Ben Faulks, best known for playing Mr Bloom on CBeebies, is set to perform his popular storytime segment at the ATQ Christmas Markets at Todmorden’s Fielden Hall on Saturday, December 3, at 11am.

The Christmas markets, which are in aid of Ask The Question CIC in Hebden Bridge, promises fun for all the family, with lots of entertainment for the kids, as well as a range of fantastic stalls selling Christmas gifts and refreshments available to purchase too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben, who is also an ambassador for Ask The Question CIC, said: “I am delighted to be able to come and perform one of my storytimes at the Christmas markets - they are always immensely popular and provide great entertainment for the kids while their parents can have a look at the stalls and buy some Christmas gifts.”

Ben Faulks, best known for playing Mr Bloom on CBeebies, is set to perform his popular storytime segment at the ATQ Christmas Markets at Todmorden’s Fielden Centre on Saturday, December 3, at 11am.

Most Popular

As well as the fantastic performance from Ben, also in attendance will be Hebden’s junior brass band as well as a performance from former mayor of Todmorden, Michael Gill. There will also be a fundraising raffle, with fantastic prizes up for grabs from local businesses.

Ask The Question CIC provides one-to-one tuition and mentorship to children and teenagers in Calderdale who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, in particular those who have suffered as a result of abuse, neglect and trauma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have worked with over 120 students since they were formally founded in 2017, over half of which have had experience of local authority care.

Students who attend sessions through Ask The Question have consistently reached their potential, with every student passing their Maths and English GCSE, and three students this year going on to attend Russell Group University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fielden Hall on Ewood Lane, Todmorden

Founder of Ask The Question, Jo Austin, said: “We are really looking forward to what promises to be a fantastic, festive event for our local cause, with entertainment for all the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to have Ben coming and performing one of his immensely popular storytimes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad