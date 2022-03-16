Celebrate Anne Lister’s Birthday with historian and author Jill Liddington

On Thursday, March 31 between 6.30pm and 8pm, Jill Liddington, Halifax-based historian and author of “Female Fortune”, a book that inspired Sally Wainwright to write Gentleman Jack, will be launching the brand-new edition of that book at Cobbles and Clay in Haworth.

The event is organised by Independent Booksellers Wave of Nostalgia

Wave of Nostalgia, finalist in the regional Independent Bookshop of the Year, is themed on Strong Women.

Diane Park with Jill Liddington’s book

Owner Diane Park is really looking forward to welcoming Jill to the book launch.

She said: “Anne Lister was a remarkable woman – so far ahead of her time in so many ways. In the week of Anne’s 231st birthday it’s great to have such an expert to tell us about Anne’s incredible life.

"It’s an honour to be part of the launch of the latest edition of the book the inspired Gentleman Jack.”

On the evening, Jill will talk on “All You Need to Know about Anne Lister”, including some short readings from the diary, followed by Q&A and a book signing session.