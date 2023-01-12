Celebrate the music of Johnny Cash through the years with the Johnny Cash Roadshow in Halifax

Award winning Clive John pays homage to Cash’s career as the Man In Black, alongside his iconic wife June Carter (Meghan Thomas) and a genuine top of the league band playing double bass, fender telecaster and acoustic guitars, drums, piano, trumpet and four part vocal harmonies.

Delivering all the hits such as Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, Jackson, Orange Blossom Special and Boy Named Sue along-side some of the darker more atmospheric songs from the later American Recordings such as Hurt, this year’s show is an emotional roller-coaster through Cash’s career, packed together in one fantastic unforgettable evening’s entertainment.

With standing ovations every night, Johnny Cash Roadshow is the only Johnny Cash tribute to be endorsed by the Cash family.



