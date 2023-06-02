Centuries-old service at Halifax Minster - Choral evensong service next week

On Sunday, June 11, from 4pm to 5pm, there will be a choral evensong service, lasting approximately 50 minutes.

Vicar of Halifax Minster, Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “Choral evensong is one of the glories of Britain, a centuries-old tradition which provides a restful, peaceful and contemplative time at the even point of the day, between the end of the working day and night-time.

“It has a much-loved liturgy; opening responses, Old Testament psalms (their mantra-like repetition create the peaceful atmosphere), the exuberant Magnificat, the solemn Nunc Dimittis, as well as an anthem to fir the mood of the day. A second hymn, sung by all, closes the service.

“Whatever we may believe, the music has the ability to carry us beyond the limitations of human words towards those things we cannot articulate and can give respite and inspiration in our busy modern lives. Everyone is invited.”

He added that the service would be held in the more intimate space of the Minster's Chancel. Ramps will be provided to assist those with restricted mobility.