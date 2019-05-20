Chance to see if you could be an astronaut as Eureka celebrates 50 years since Moon Landings

Take one small step to Eureka in Halifax this half term as the museum celebrates 50 years since the Moon Landings.

The National Children’s Museum will be launching a brand new space show and inviting budding space explorers to take part in astronaut training including a human gyroscope, every day from Saturday, May 25 through to Sunday, June 2.

Families looking for half-term adventures are invited to watch Eureka’s new Moon Mission show, exploring how people first landed on the moon back in 1969 and what a remarkable achievement this was in the days when spacecraft had far less computing power than today’s average mobile phone.

Find out what it was like to be on the moon, what was left up there, when someone might go back and how the moon might be involved in deep space exploration in the future.

Budding astronauts can find out how they’d cope in zero gravity by being spun in a human gyroscope and test themselves in a series ofastro-training challenges, or stop by to meet the Eureka Space Explorer to see some genuine space artifacts and learn all about them.

For more information visit www.eureka.org.uk

