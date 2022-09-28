Chance to see panto stars in Halifax town centre this weekend

The All-Star Academy and Halifax Thespians are collaborating on the production of Sleeping Beauty this December

All-Star Academy are taking panto stars out on the town this Saturday, October 1. From 10am until early evening, the panto stars will be performing live with the child cast, and doing photoshoots with principles in various local and independent businesses.

Sharon Old, Business Development Manager of All-Star Academy and Halifax Thespian member, explained: “All-Star Academy is an up and coming performing arts group, which is excited to bring to Halifax their community pantomime in collaboration with the Halifax Thespians, a local charity close to the directors’ hearts.

“We aim to bring a vibrant, hilarious and visually spectacular pantomime to Halifax this Christmas. The script is refreshingly modern but keeping true to traditional pantomime roots and is packed with tongue in cheek humour. Even the adults will have a giggle and enjoy, just as much as the children.”

For tickets visit www.halifaxplayhouse.org.uk

