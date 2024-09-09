Check out these 19 amazing scarecrows as Calderdale village was buzzing with literary characters for Norland Scarecrow Festival

By Abigail Kellett
Published 9th Sep 2024, 11:30 BST
Rain didn’t dampen spirits over the weekend as Norland Scarecrow Festival returned.

The annual event featured a number of fabulous scarecrows created by members of the community at various locations across the village.

This year’s theme was books and a whole host of literary characters were spotted around the trail.

Check out these pictures from this year’s event.

14 of the best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Brighouse and Mytholmroyd

Emma, Autumn, Scarlett and Rory at Norland Scarecrow Festival

1. What's on

Emma, Autumn, Scarlett and Rory at Norland Scarecrow Festival Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
Norland Scarecrow Festival

2. What's on

Norland Scarecrow Festival Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
Norland Scarecrow Festival

3. What's on

Norland Scarecrow Festival Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
Norland Scarecrow Festival

4. What's on

Norland Scarecrow Festival Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:CalderdaleHalifaxSowerby BridgeBrighouse
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice