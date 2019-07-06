Chloe set to take on Overgate Hospice Colour Run in memory of her grandma

It’s almost time for this year’s Overgate Hospice Colour Run with Savile Park in Halifax set to become a rainbow when the sixth annual event takes place this month.

Chloe Heaton, 23, from Halifax will be taking part in the event on Saturday, July 13 in memory of her Grandma Christine, who was in Overgate Hospice over Christmas last year.

She said: “When we all went to visit on Christmas Day the staff made us an amazing Christmas dinner, it was so special to us and important to spend my Grandma’s last Christmas together as a family.

“During her entire time there the staff were just brilliant and Overgate felt like one big community.

“The staff are all amazing and they looked after the whole family, not just my Grandma.

“I am training as a nurse and the care Overgate gave my Grandma and my family has made me want to go and train at Overgate.

"When I heard about the Colour Run I was intrigued and decided that taking part would not only be fun but also a great way to give something back and raise awareness of the great work that the charity do.

"Please come and support the Colour Run and help Overgate help others like my Grandma.”

The Colour Run, which is sponsored by Halifax based company Caravan Guard, invites participants of all ages and abilities to take on a 5km course whilst being doused in coloured paint.

Event organiser Jess Bailey said “The sponsorship money raised from events like the Colour Run is so important to our patients and their families, and we are so grateful to people like Chloe who are taking on the challenge. We would really like to encourage anyone and everyone to be a Colour Runner!”

To join in the event visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk or call the fundraising team on 01422 387121.

