Chow Down returns to the Piece Hall - first traders have been revealed

The first nine vendors for the biggest Northern food festival have been revealed, with award-winning burgers, ‘My Million Pound Menu’ stars and delicious doughnuts all on the line-up.

The festival is returning to the iconic Piece Hall in Halifax for three weekends this summer, kicking off with the May Bank Holiday from 24 to 27.

The confirmed vendors for this year's Chow Down are:

What’s Your Beef - finalists in the National Burger Awards, this burger-flinging duo deliver gourmet deliciousness around the North of England.

Oh My Glaze - a man with a pan serving wraps, wings and delicious things usually across the North West.

Blue Caribou - stars of My Million Pound Menu serving authentic Québec Canadian poutine with squeaky cheese curds and a dash of British style.

Churrasco Grill - one of Liverpool’s leading steakhouses serving sliders, steaks, mac ‘n’ cheese and more from their Little Rasco trailer.

Dapur Malaysia - beautiful Malaysian dishes inspired by flavours from mum’s kitchen.

Doh Hut - British St. Food Award Champions offering up their gourmet “dangerously delicious doughnuts.”

The Sausage Box - the greatest sausage street-food in Yorkshire, quality local produce with international flavours.

Tacoporium - fresh, vibrant and colourful soft shell tacos inspired by Mexico and beyond!

Caribbean Cafe - exotic flavours of the Caribbean featuring jerk chicken and vegan specials.

Chow Down attracted thousands of visitors last summer to sample the variety of independent food and drink stalls and pop-ups, live music and family fun.

Simon Fogal, founder of Chow Down and Leeds Indie Food, said: “We loved Chow Down last year, and by the looks of the footfall, so did all of our guests! So we thought it was only right to bring it back for 2019. We’re excited to be bringing new traders to the Piece Hall for the first time including What’s Your Beef and Tacoporium.

"We’ve got live music, DJs,workshops and more family activities alongside our amazing food traders and quality drinks. We’ve got these summer weekends covered!”

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust, said: "We are really pleased that The Piece Hall will once again host the hugely successful food festival Chow Down following their debut here last year.

"It was the place to be to soak up all that glorious sunshine, with amazing food and drink pop-ups from across the North, alongside great music and activities, attracting around 120,000 people over four weekends.

"Even if we don't get that astounding weather again (though fingers are firmly crossed), there's no doubt that this summer's three festival weekenders will be packed with fabulous food and fun for all ages."

