Christian Aid supporters in Calderdale set to mark charity's 80th anniversary with curry night in Hebden Bridge

Christian Aid supporters in Calderdale are helping to mark the charity’s 80th anniversary with a fundraising feast in Hebden Bridge.

The organisation was founded in 1945 to give aid to refugees in Europe after World War Two. Since then it has provided humanitarian relief and long-term development support to marginalised communities worldwide, while highlighting suffering, tackling injustice and championing people’s rights.

Supporters around the UK are marking the 80th anniversary milestone by sharing stories and organising services and events.

The Hebden Royd Christian Aid Group is hosting a curry night on Friday, February 28, at Hebden Royd Methodist Church from 6.30pm.

Shede, pictured with her daughter Saida, is one of the people Christian Aid works with in South Sudan. Photo: Christian Aid/David Macharia

A group spokeperson said: “We’re looking forward to serving an I-spice veggie curry. Tickets are £15 each – bookable by calling 07871 915782.

“We know eradicating poverty can seem like an impossible task. But over these 80 years, Christian Aid has harnessed the unstoppable power of hope which compels us to stand up for communities in crisis and support people living in poverty.

“Right now, we need it more than ever. As tragic events unfold across the world, from Gaza to Ukraine and South Sudan, we are supporting Christian Aid to offer hope to communities in crisis.”

A Christian Aid spokesperson said it works alongside local partners, providing practical help in times of crisis and beyond. It seeks to eradicate extreme poverty by tackling its root causes, and sharing and distributing power.

Last year, the charity worked with 260 partners to reach 4.5 million people via hundreds of projects, from savings and loans associations to farming co-operatives, and climate disaster risk training to healthcare schemes.

For more information, visit www.christianaid.org.uk