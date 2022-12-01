The attraction – not seen in the town for several years – opened today (Thursday), with the first skaters pulling on their boots this afternoon.

Made of synthetic Glice, it is set to be the sparkling centrepiece from December 1 to December 31.

And tonight will see the first major performance of the historic venue’s festive season – a sold out DJ set by Martin Kemp of Spandau Ballet.

The ice-rink opened at The Piece Hall today

The Speigeltent is back to host this and a feast of other music performances, comedy shows, brass bands, family shows, craft workshops and festive films.

Halifax’s own EEVAH – who supported Duran Duran at their recent Piece Hall show – will play tomorrow night, and on Saturday there will be Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show followed by Black Cat Cabaret Festive Soiree.

Graeme Park will perform on Sunday evening.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/