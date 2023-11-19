News you can trust since 1853
Christmas events in West Yorkshire: Festive fun with Santa and Christmas lights switch on in Brighouse

A festive feast on entertainment will bring Christmas to Brighouse.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Nov 2023, 11:00 GMT
The annual Christmas Market will take place on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26 and will include a visit from Santa himself.

The extravaganza will also feature more than 90 stalls as well as the town’s shops, cafes and eateries getting into the festive sprit.

Youngsters will be able to visit Father Christmas in his grotto and on Saturday, from 4pm, there will be entertainment and the big lights switch-on.

    The event takes place on November 25 and 26The event takes place on November 25 and 26
    The event takes place on November 25 and 26

    The weekend will also see the launch of Brighouse’s Nutcracker Christmas Trail.

    Organised by Brighouse BID and running through until January 2, it will see people able to hunt for 22 Christmas baubles hidden around the town.

    Maps can be picked up from Brighouse BID on Bradford Road, Hartleys Bakers, Overgate Little Stars, Yorkshire Building Society, The Sweetest Thing, The Pottery Spot, The Richard Oastler, Blakeleys Fish and Chips and Leanne Taylor Hair.

