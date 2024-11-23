Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From Christmas markets at historic venues to seeing Santa in unique settings, there are a feast of festive events taking place around West Yorkshire in the coming weeks.

The Light Up Festival returns to the National Coal Mining Museum from November 22-24. The three-day festival will feature a display of illuminations, art and a performance for visitors of all ages. Ending the three-day extravaganza will be a magical lantern parade on Sunday, November 24 at 5pm.

Pontefract will host a Christmas themed day out for all the family on November 24. As part of Light Up 2024, which is taking place around the Wakefield district during November, there will be a speciality market with a festive twist. Expect funfair rides and street entertainment, culminating with the switch on of the town’s lights at 5.30pm.

Start your Christmas shopping and support independent makers when The Hepworth Wakefield‘s popular Festive Market returns on the weekends of November 23-24 and November 30 and December 1. Each weekend will see 75 stalls selling everything from candles, ceramics, food and drink, gifts for children, homeware, jewellery, prints, stationery, textiles and more.

Owen and his mum Alex 140m underground at the National Coal Mining Museum at Christmas. Photo by Scott Merrrylees

Santa Underground, which runs from November 23 until December 22, will see Father Christmas in his magical grotto 140 metres below the surface at the National Coal Mining Museum.

Children of all ages and their grown-ups are invited to Pontefract Museum to meet a very special Father Christmas – the one and only Liquorice Santa.

Visitors will receive a gift and can take part in the range of festive fun crafts and activities around the museum on December 7.

Wakefield Cathedral‘s flagship concert, Carols by Candlelight, returns across two nights in December. The cathedral choir will get you into the Christmas spirit with a evening of carols in the festive candlelit cathedral on December 13 and 20.

Pictured from the left are Emma Gregory, Father Christmas, Laura Kurowski and Lesley Cropper, from Wilkinson Woodward Bearders, raising money for Focus4Hope at last year's Brighouse Christmas Market. Photo by Jim Fitton

Head to Tileyard North for its inaugural festive event series, The 12 Dates of Christmas, a brand new seasonal programme taking place from early December all the way to the New Year. It will include everything from indie soul and stand up comedy to candlelit classical music, house music parties and much more.

Step into the Maker’s Wonderland at the Art House where the charm of a traditional Christmas market meets the curated elegance of a contemporary art exhibition. From handcrafted ceramics to unique textiles, each item has been selected to showcase Yorkshire’s most inspiring artists, makers, and designers. It will run until December 21.

Enjoy an evening of Christmas carols in the magical surroundings of Wakefield’s Chantry Chapel with Chantry Carols on December 18 and 19.

Wakefield Music Collective presents Brass Band Christmas, an afternoon of Christmas music with a local brass band in Clarence Park on December 8.

Lynne Spencer-Penfold on her Lyncrafts stall at last year's Birstall Christmas lights switch on. Photo by Jim Fitton

Embrace the festive spirit at Theatre Royal Wakefield‘s annual mulled wine and mince pie Festive Afternoon Tea. Sing along to some Christmas songs and enjoy a guest appearance from some of the panto cast on December 6.

The Pugneys Light Railway Christmas Wonder Ride is back for another year. Wrap up warm and board the train for a magical festive trip around the Pugneys Country Park lake after sundown, running from December 7-22.

Join in the festivities this Christmas as Nostell is decorated in a magical fairytale theme with rooms featuring elements from the 12 Days of Christmas.

The Piece Hall in Halifax will be holding a Christmas Market over several weekends in November and December. More than 50 stalls will showcase a selection of independent food and drink producers alongside skilled artisan makers.

Thousands of visitors flock to see the Illuminated puppets in the Halifax Christmas Parade finish in the Piece Hall. Photo by Tony Johnson

The Christmas Market will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10am until 8pm, and on Sundays from 10am until 4pm, on the following weekends: November 22-24, November 29 to December 1, December 6-8, December 13-15 and December 20-22.

Two events will be taking place for Light Up The Valley. The first on November 24 will be held at Mytholmroyd Community Centre from 12pm to 7pm. There will be a festive market featuring 50 stalls, the Christmas lights switch on, Santa’s Grotto, live entertainment and children’s rides.

In Hebden Bridge on November 28, St George’s Square and the town hall will be full of festive cheer between 3pm and 8pm.

Brighouse Christmas Market is set to return on November 30 and December 1. There will be stalls, Santa Blake will also be visiting and setting up his grotto at Overgate, and special guests will help build up for the Christmas tree lights switch on.

Halifax Christmas Parade will take place on November 30 in the town centre from 4pm. Alongside the parade there will be entertainment throughout the day.

Halifax Minster will be filled with the sights and scents of more than 30 Christmas trees from December 2-5. The trees have been sponsored and decorated by different families and organisations from across the town.

Emma Brown on her stall at last year's Dewsbury Christmas lights switch-on. Photo by Jim Fitton

The Christmas Tree Festival will take place from 10am to 4pm on the Friday, Saturday and Monday and 12pm to 4pm on the Sunday.

Towns around North Kirklees are getting ready to switch on their Christmas lights.

There will be market stalls, fairground rides and entertainment in Birstall on November 26, with the Christmas lights switched on at 6.30pm.

Batley will host Santa’s Grotto, festive stalls, fairground rides and fun for all the family at its Christmas lights switch on event on November 29.

And although there will be no lights switch on event in Dewsbury this year, on December 7-8 the town centre will be filled with local musicians, attractions, live reindeer, seasonally themed workshops and walkabout acts, as well as Christmas markets with gifts, food and drinks.