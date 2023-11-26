Carols and a Christmas lantern display will be part of a Christmas shopping evening in Halifax next week.

Dean Clough is hosting the event on Wednesday, November 29 from 5pm until 8pm when people will be able to visit independent traders including The Design Shop, Prestige Flowers Gift Shop, The Weaver Rooms Café, Stanleys Store, The Beauty Specialists, Storeys by Dawn Walsh hair studio, Luxe Aesthetics, and A Time to Heal Therapies.

The Refinery by Kelly Jones will also open late with a range of seasonal home furnishings and accessories on show.

There will be raffles and special offers as well as festive food and drink alongside magical Christmas carols from Halifax Chamber Choir.

The event will be held at Dean Clough in Halifax

The Dean Clough team will be raising funds for Happy Days homeless charity throughout the evening and there will be a dedicated resident artists exhibition alongside a stunning Christmas lantern trail display.

Pinc College, which specialises in supporting neurodivergent young people, will also have a stand selling artwork from its students.