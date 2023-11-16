Halifax town centre’s streets will be lit up with lanterns and spectacular puppets for the first Christmas Parade.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Around 200 people are set to take part in the event on Saturday (November 18) organised by Discover Halifax.

The parade will start at Woolshops Shopping Centre at 4.30pm and make its way through the town centre to The Piece Hall for around 5.15pm where there will be a performance from Drum Machine and Christmas Markets are taking place from tomorrow until Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other entertainment will be taking place throughout Saturday across the town centre and there is still chance to take part in the parade, with lantern-making workshops being held at Halifax Borough Market from 10am until noon and 1pm until 3pm.

Most Popular

There will be a feast of fun in Halifax town centre on Saturday

Those who have made lanterns during previous workshops can retrieve them from unit 42 on Market Street between 3pm and 4pm.

Large handmade puppets – created by the team behind Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade – will wander around the town centre between 11.30am and 1.30pm, providing a taster of what is to come later in the day.

From 11am to 3pm, there will be street entertainment and free face painting at Woolshops and The Rotary Club of Halifax will be bringing Santa and his sleigh to the area between Woolshops and the North Gate of the Piece Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be characters from the pantomimes at Victoria Theatre and Viaduct Theatre mingling with the crowd and musical entertainment including Fat Cat Brass Band in Westgate Arcade from 3pm until 3.30pm, and Handmade Productions Samba Band in Gin Lane from 2.30pm to 3pm.

And there will be a face-painter at Yates from 11am until 4pm offering complimentary festive makeovers.

Saturday is also when Halifax’s Christmas lights will officially go on.

Discover Halifax’s project manager, Chloe McNeill, said: “While our breathtaking new walking parade will, for many, be the star of the show, Halifax will be absolutely buzzing with activity all day and in many different venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve pulled out all the stops this year to create a whole day of festive fun, with plenty to see, do and get involved in, for visitors of all ages, backgrounds and incomes.