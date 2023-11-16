Christmas events in West Yorkshire: Hundreds of people with lanterns and impressive puppets to descend on Halifax's streets for first Christmas Parade
Around 200 people are set to take part in the event on Saturday (November 18) organised by Discover Halifax.
The parade will start at Woolshops Shopping Centre at 4.30pm and make its way through the town centre to The Piece Hall for around 5.15pm where there will be a performance from Drum Machine and Christmas Markets are taking place from tomorrow until Sunday.
Other entertainment will be taking place throughout Saturday across the town centre and there is still chance to take part in the parade, with lantern-making workshops being held at Halifax Borough Market from 10am until noon and 1pm until 3pm.
Those who have made lanterns during previous workshops can retrieve them from unit 42 on Market Street between 3pm and 4pm.
Large handmade puppets – created by the team behind Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade – will wander around the town centre between 11.30am and 1.30pm, providing a taster of what is to come later in the day.
From 11am to 3pm, there will be street entertainment and free face painting at Woolshops and The Rotary Club of Halifax will be bringing Santa and his sleigh to the area between Woolshops and the North Gate of the Piece Hall.
There will also be characters from the pantomimes at Victoria Theatre and Viaduct Theatre mingling with the crowd and musical entertainment including Fat Cat Brass Band in Westgate Arcade from 3pm until 3.30pm, and Handmade Productions Samba Band in Gin Lane from 2.30pm to 3pm.
And there will be a face-painter at Yates from 11am until 4pm offering complimentary festive makeovers.
Saturday is also when Halifax’s Christmas lights will officially go on.
Discover Halifax’s project manager, Chloe McNeill, said: “While our breathtaking new walking parade will, for many, be the star of the show, Halifax will be absolutely buzzing with activity all day and in many different venues.
"We’ve pulled out all the stops this year to create a whole day of festive fun, with plenty to see, do and get involved in, for visitors of all ages, backgrounds and incomes.
"The atmosphere will be electric, and I’m not just talking about our better-than-ever Christmas light show!”