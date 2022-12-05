Christmas events: Photos from one of the first festive skating sessions at Halifax's Piece Hall
Ice skating is back at The Piece Hall in Halifax.
People have already been wrapping up warm and pulling on their skates to enjoy the rink in the open-air courtyard, surrounded by twinkling lights and next to the huge Christmas tree.
Made of synthetic Glice, the rink is open for people of all ages and skating levels.
Sessions take place throughout December. Each one lasts for 45 minutes and tickets include free skate hire.
For more information, visit https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/event/skate/
Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.