Skating at The Piece Hall, Halifax

Christmas events: Photos from one of the first festive skating sessions at Halifax's Piece Hall

Ice skating is back at The Piece Hall in Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago

People have already been wrapping up warm and pulling on their skates to enjoy the rink in the open-air courtyard, surrounded by twinkling lights and next to the huge Christmas tree.

Made of synthetic Glice, the rink is open for people of all ages and skating levels.

Sessions take place throughout December. Each one lasts for 45 minutes and tickets include free skate hire.

For more information, visit https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/event/skate/

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

1. Christmas events: Photos from one of the first festive skating sessions at Halifax's Piece Hall

Jonathan, William, Willow, Tommy and Laura Webster skating at The Piece Hall, Halifax

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

2. Christmas events: Photos from one of the first festive skating sessions at Halifax's Piece Hall

Tommy Lo skating at The Piece Hall, Halifax

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

3. Christmas events: Photos from one of the first festive skating sessions at Halifax's Piece Hall

Antonio and Alejandro skating at The Piece Hall, Halifax

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

4. Christmas events: Photos from one of the first festive skating sessions at Halifax's Piece Hall

George Stevenko skating at The Piece Hall, Halifax

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerakd

