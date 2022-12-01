A Christmas trail starts today (Thursday) inviting people to search for Rudolph and his friends around the market to be in with a chance of winning a £25 toy voucher.

Trail sheets can be picked up at the arcade entrances to the market and dropped off in the box on the stage in Albany Arcade.

The market also has a post box where children can post their letters to Father Christmas and a gifting tree.

Halifax Borough Market

