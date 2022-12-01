News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Christmas events: Search for reindeers launches at Halifax Borough Market

The hunt is on for nine reindeer at Halifax Borough Market.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

A Christmas trail starts today (Thursday) inviting people to search for Rudolph and his friends around the market to be in with a chance of winning a £25 toy voucher.

Trail sheets can be picked up at the arcade entrances to the market and dropped off in the box on the stage in Albany Arcade.

Hide Ad

The market also has a post box where children can post their letters to Father Christmas and a gifting tree.

Halifax Borough Market

Most Popular

    Read More
    Halifax Minster Christmas Tree Festival set to bring the festive spirit this wee...
    The Christmas post box where children can post their letters to Father Christmas