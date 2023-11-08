Christmas in Calderdale: Details of Christmas Lights events in Brighouse, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge and Halifax

Christmas is coming and towns and villages across Calderdale are set to illuminate for the festive season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighouse

The town’s Christmas lights will switched on during the weekend of the Christmas market on November 25 and 26.

There will be more than 90 stalls to browse and lots of shops, cafés, and eateries open throughout the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas lights at The Piece Hall, Halifax last year.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santa will be in the Overgate Grotto at the Overgate Hospice Furniture Shop during the weekend.

The Christmas Lights Switch On event will take place in Brighouse town centre on Saturday, November 25 with entertainment throughout the town.

For more information visit visitbrighouse.com

Mytholmroyd

Christmas tree in Thornton Square last year.

The Mytholmroyd lights will be switched on as part of the Light Up The Valley events.

Between 12pm and 7pm on November 18 Mytholmroyd Community Centre Car Park will be full of festivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a festive market, Santa’s Grotto in the community centre as well as Christmas crafts.

There will also be live entertainment from a number of entertainers including Flame Oz and Hebden Bridge Brass Band.

For more information visit www.lutvhx7.co.uk

Hebden Bridge

The Hebden Bridge lights will be switched on as part of the Light Up The Valley events.

On November 23 from 3pm to 8pm there will be something for everyone to enjoy in the town centre, including St George’s Square and Hebden Bridge Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a Santa’s Grotto in the town hall, a festive market and live entertainment from a number of entertainers including Blast Furnace, Hebden Bridge Junior Band and school choirs.

For more information visit www.lutvhx7.co.uk

Halifax

Halifax isn’t having a traditional lights switch on this year but instead is having a Christmas Parade on November 18.

The hour-long walking parade has been conceived and part-funded by Discover Halifax-run Halifax BID.

It will start from Woolshops and include reindeers on stilts, a “snow bringer” on a chariot, and elf puppet characters from the town’s Christmas story – A Christmas Wish for Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be arts and crafts workshops in Halifax Borough Market, and street performances, live music and drumming throughout the town centre.

A Christmas Market will take place over three weekends, including November 18, at The Piece Hall showcasing independent food and drink producers, artisan makers and pop-up street food.

Featuring 50 unique stalls with everything from homeware, jewellery, gifts and food.

There will also be live music, the carousel and Christmas tree.