Christmas in Halifax: 9 pictures from this year's Shibden Winter Craft Fair at Shibden Hall in Halifax

By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
Calderdale is starting to get into the Christmas spirit as the Shibden Winter Craft Fair returned over the weekend.

Shibden Hall was filled with stalls selling a range of local produce, including artisan crafts, in time for Christmas shopping.

There was also be a number of stalls in the courtyard offering festive treats and refreshments.

Here are nine festive pictures from this year’s Shibden Winter Craft Fair.

Two more acts announced for shows in Halifax next summer as Pendulum and The Saw Doctors set to perform

Karen Greenbank with decorations made from recycled wood

1. Christmas market

Karen Greenbank with decorations made from recycled wood Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Rachael Gorton with her paintings

2. Christmas market

Rachael Gorton with her paintings Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
John Cook on Mag's Totally Christmas stall

3. Christmas market

John Cook on Mag's Totally Christmas stall Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
From the left, Freya Shields, Anne-Marie Shields and Karson Shields, one

4. Christmas market

From the left, Freya Shields, Anne-Marie Shields and Karson Shields, one Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Halifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice